Toro (NYSE:TTC) Trading 2.9% Higher After Strong Earnings

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $117.17 and last traded at $116.57. 792,663 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 748,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.26.

The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Toro

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $579,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,814. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Toro by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

