DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Trading Up 4.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $11.77 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 1,477,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,390,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Specifically, Director James Defranco purchased 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $15,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,567,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,673,412.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Bank of America lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

DISH Network Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.84.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DISH Network

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.