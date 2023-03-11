ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Trading Down 4.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $22.46 and last traded at $22.46. Approximately 14,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 139,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Specifically, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 254,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,059.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 254,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $984,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,673,235.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $834.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $81.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

