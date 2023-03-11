Corebridge Financial, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 14th (NYSE:CRBG)

Corebridge Financial’s (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 14th. Corebridge Financial had issued 80,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $1,680,000,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

CRBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $17.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Corebridge Financial has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,257,305,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,587,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,410,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,721,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

