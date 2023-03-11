Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Shares Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $31.82 and last traded at $32.21. Approximately 75,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 118,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

Specifically, President Steven G. Burdette sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $128,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $475,945.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,147. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Steven G. Burdette sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $128,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at $453,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after buying an additional 369,931 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 310,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,141,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 515.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 97,550 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

