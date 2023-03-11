Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $40.00. The company traded as low as $16.68 and last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 435884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $401,072.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,819.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,381. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.