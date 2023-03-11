Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $151.17 and last traded at $151.21, with a volume of 4208551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.96.

Specifically, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.28. The stock has a market cap of $394.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,939,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,048,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

