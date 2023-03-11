Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.50. The stock traded as high as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 34154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.41.

Source Energy Services Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,343.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.05. The stock has a market cap of C$44.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.11.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

