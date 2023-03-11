Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $14.09 and last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 738436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OMI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 307.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

