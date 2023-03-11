Brokerages Set Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Target Price at $1.50

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.50.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRFS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
BRF Stock Performance
BRF stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.69.
About BRF
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
