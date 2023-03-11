Brokerages Set Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Target Price at $1.50

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRFS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

BRF Stock Performance

BRF stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

About BRF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 1,050.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of BRF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BRF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

