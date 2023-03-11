Brokerages Set St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Price Target at GBX 1,366.43

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,366.43 ($16.43).

A number of research firms have recently commented on STJ. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.04) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.20) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.63) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,340 ($16.11) to GBX 1,460 ($17.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,153 ($13.86) to GBX 1,200 ($14.43) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

St. James's Place Trading Down 3.0 %

STJ stock opened at GBX 1,201 ($14.44) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 904.60 ($10.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,520 ($18.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,622.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,229.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,141.19.

St. James's Place Increases Dividend

About St. James's Place

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 37.19 ($0.45) per share. This represents a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $15.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,162.16%.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

