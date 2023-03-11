Analysts Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Target Price at $12.71

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th.
NASDAQ CBAY opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12.
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
