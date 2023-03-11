Analysts Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Target Price at $12.71

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 142,081 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 145,965 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

