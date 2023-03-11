Brokerages Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT at $38.33

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.
ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ichor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
In other news, Director Wendy Arienzo sold 7,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $259,719.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,421.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $870.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ichor has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.
