Brokerages Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT at $38.33

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ichor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In other news, Director Wendy Arienzo sold 7,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $259,719.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,421.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Ichor Stock Down 3.6 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,654,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,966,000 after buying an additional 381,711 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,056,000 after buying an additional 228,828 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth about $4,995,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 230,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 160,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,816,000 after buying an additional 110,474 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $870.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ichor has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

