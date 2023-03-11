Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives $6.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.90.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JOBY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 40,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $148,939.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 40,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $148,939.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $210,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,004 shares of company stock worth $1,054,512 in the last 90 days. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of JOBY stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
