Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives $6.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JOBY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 40,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $148,939.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $210,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $164,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,004 shares of company stock worth $1,054,512 in the last 90 days. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 486.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

