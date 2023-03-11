Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives $12.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

About Eldorado Gold

Shares of EGO stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

