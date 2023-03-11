Brokerages Set Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Target Price at $12.20

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPEY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -563.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

