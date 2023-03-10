PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,054,629 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $34,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $75.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average is $81.82.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

