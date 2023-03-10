Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 2,366,467 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,366,467 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,302,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 46.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services grew its position in shares of AT&T by 22.7% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

