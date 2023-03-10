Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 480,307 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 480,307 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $38,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $181.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.08. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $248.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.72.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,814 shares of company stock worth $19,999,462. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

