UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 83,616 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83,616 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.65% of Tractor Supply worth $132,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 1,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Quest Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,878,000. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $226.91 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.82.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

