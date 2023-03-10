Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,366 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,291 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $33,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.62.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $153.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.71. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

