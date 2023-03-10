Teza Capital Management LLC Has $686,000 Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,191,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,122,892,000 after buying an additional 273,848 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,282,000 after buying an additional 3,936,601 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,939,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,646,000 after buying an additional 69,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,250,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,057,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,583,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,303,000 after buying an additional 165,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masco Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,332.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 326,404 shares of company stock worth $17,951,341 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAS stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.