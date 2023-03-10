Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $43.38 Million in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 216,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,377,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.18% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,309,000 after buying an additional 16,296,223 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,909,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,597,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,524,000 after purchasing an additional 202,916 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $185.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.26.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

