Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,155,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726,490 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $41,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $3,823,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 49.1% in the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 59,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 19,633 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in Gold Fields by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 789,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,254,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,717,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,019 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GFI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

GFI stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 3%.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

