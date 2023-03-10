Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 140,159 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 140,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,619,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,764,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,573,000 after acquiring an additional 292,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,569 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,950,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,160,000 after acquiring an additional 39,169 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $284.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.41 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

