Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 46,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Humana Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,258 shares of company stock worth $21,495,922 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $486.33 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $496.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.68. The company has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Featured Stories

