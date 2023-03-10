Teza Capital Management LLC Has $743,000 Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,514,044,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,289,000 after buying an additional 173,413 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $782,829,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,067,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total value of $3,281,397.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,578,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Lisman sold 12,400 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.81, for a total value of $9,297,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,311.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total value of $3,281,397.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,578,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 284,213 shares of company stock valued at $208,403,127. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $761.15.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $741.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $711.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $632.60. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $772.01.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

