State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Trimmed by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,410 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $37,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

State Street Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.28. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

