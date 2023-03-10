Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,198,000 after buying an additional 736,720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after buying an additional 721,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,479,000 after buying an additional 664,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after buying an additional 527,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

NYSE ZTS opened at $167.49 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.19. The firm has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

