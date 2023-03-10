Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 125.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Insider Activity

Comerica Stock Down 8.0 %

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.52.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

