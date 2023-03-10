Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 137.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $102.31 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,666 shares of company stock worth $669,811. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

