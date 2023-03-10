Trexquant Investment LP Buys 14,668 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 314.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK stock opened at $183.17 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $222.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

