Trexquant Investment LP Sells 15,090 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,090 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,654,000 after buying an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,652,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,140,000 after buying an additional 341,843 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Down 5.6 %

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $121.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

