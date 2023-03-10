Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.95–$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.00 million-$184.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.00 million. Zumiez also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.95)-(0.85) EPS.

Zumiez Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.50. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 6,606.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Zumiez by 529.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.