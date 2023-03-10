Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CEO Sells $48,317.24 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $48,317.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,128.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Honest Stock Performance

NASDAQ HNST opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. The Honest Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $6.16.

Get Honest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honest from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Honest

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 111.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Honest by 375.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Honest by 160.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Honest by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.