Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 883,210 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,170,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883,210 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.93% of United States Steel worth $39,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 111.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 72.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United States Steel Stock Performance

X has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

NYSE:X opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.