Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 537,042 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537,042 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $41,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.88.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Articles

