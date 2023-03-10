Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 58,558 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,558 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.43% of MarketAxess worth $35,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,923 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,622,000 after acquiring an additional 44,505 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $353.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.20. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $389.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 0.77.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.36.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

