Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,619 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of Atlassian worth $36,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 41.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,358 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,928,000 after purchasing an additional 397,595 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,053 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after purchasing an additional 496,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

Atlassian Stock Down 4.4 %

TEAM stock opened at $169.99 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $318.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $1,283,486.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,118,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $97,041.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,712,876.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $1,283,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,754 shares in the company, valued at $14,118,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,154 shares of company stock valued at $39,322,203 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

