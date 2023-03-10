Two Sigma Investments LP Has $32.81 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,759 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.05% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $32,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,893,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,878,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,405,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 145.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,449,000 after acquiring an additional 241,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 77.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,050,000 after buying an additional 233,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $84.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.47. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $113.13.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.