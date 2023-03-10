Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $33.91 Million in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,863,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,908,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.09% of Stellantis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Stellantis by 767.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 330,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 292,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stellantis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,487,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,993 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Stellantis by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Stellantis by 366.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,755,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Stellantis Trading Down 2.9 %

Stellantis Profile

Shares of STLA stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $18.86.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America, Enlarged Europe, Middle East and Africa, and China, India and Asia Pacific.

