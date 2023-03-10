Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 281.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,034 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.14% of Zscaler worth $33,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Stock Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ ZS opened at $110.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.34. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $253.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.88.
In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.
