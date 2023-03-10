Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782,558 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.98% of QuantumScape worth $35,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 31.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 96.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 79.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 172,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QS stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 22.91, a current ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,122.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 355,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $2,761,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,423.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,122.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,465,699 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,061. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

