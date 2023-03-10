Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 16,415 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,415 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Lazard by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Lazard by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $43.44.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $731.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.09 million. Lazard had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

