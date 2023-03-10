Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 3,776 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average is $60.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

