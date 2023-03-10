Teza Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,401 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,997,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,676,000 after purchasing an additional 319,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,724,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $103.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day moving average is $99.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.