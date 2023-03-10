Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 3,201,138 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,954,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,201,138 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.25% of Crescent Point Energy worth $42,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of CPG opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

