Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 3,201,138 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,954,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,201,138 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.25% of Crescent Point Energy worth $42,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
Crescent Point Energy Price Performance
Crescent Point Energy Profile
Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.