Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,686 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE URI opened at $453.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $427.18 and a 200-day moving average of $355.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.46.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.