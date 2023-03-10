Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock Position Lifted by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 301.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,201,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,319,000 after acquiring an additional 492,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,936,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after acquiring an additional 227,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after acquiring an additional 636,968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,420,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,795,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

NYSE:TNL opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $59.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

