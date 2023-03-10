Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.6% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,542,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,868,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 24.0% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $139.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

